Nigerian govt to revoke licenses of mining operators in Benue

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Friday the Federal Government would revoke the licenses of mining operators extracting uranium illegally in Benue State.

The minister stated this at a meeting with representatives of mining operators and relevant Mines Inspectorate officials from Benue in Abuja.

He said that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the activities of illegal miners in Benue, and those found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

The move comes after a video of 15 trucks loaded with minerals suspected to be uranium extracted from the Kwande local government area of the state went viral.

The Benue State government suspended mining activities in March until miners’ data could be collated to regulate the sector.

Following the viral video, Alake summoned relevant stakeholders from the state to get an accurate account of the situation.

However, he noted discrepancies in the accounts provided by representatives of the communities, the operators, and the Mines Inspectorate officials.

The minister said: “I have listened to all submissions and noted discrepancies in presentations by operators and stakeholders.

“We will thoroughly investigate all issues related to the incident and any operator found culpable will have their licenses revoked.

“If some of our officials also connived to perpetrate sharp practices, they will also be made to face the full weight of the law.”

