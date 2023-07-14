Tinubu jets out to Kenya on Saturday to attend AU meeting

President Bola Ahmes Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja on Saturday for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms, and the African Union Member States.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, the Nigerian leader will join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which will take place on Sunday, July 16″, Alake said.

According to Alake, President Tinubu will present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security, and stability.

The 5th MYCM, according to the statement l, will bring together the Bureau of the AU Assembly, comprising the Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the eight RECs.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Kenya trip is President Tinubu’s fourth foreign destination and second in Africa since the start of his administration on May 29, 2023.

