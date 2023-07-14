Remi Tinubu charges wives of state governors to use their position meaningfully

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, charged wives of the 36 state governors to use their positions meaningfully.

Mrs Tinubu, who gave the charge when she hosted the wives of the 36 state governors at the State House, Abuja, also urged the wives of the governors to use the position they are in to positively impact not only the lives of people in their states but also that of other Nigerians.

Her meeting with the state first ladies, according to a statement signed by Mrs Tinubu’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, was to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

While congratulating the wives of the governors on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections which brought their husbands to office, Mrs Tinubu reminded them that it is time to keep promises made during the elections.

Read also: JUST IN: Reprieve for Emefiele, as court nullifies arrest, detention by DSS

According to her, she would require the support of the wives of the state governors to reach every nook and cranny of the country, assuring them that the RHI will not interfere with their personal programmes and projects, and that their support would be impactful.

She said: “I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole”.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the wife of Kwara State Governor, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazak assured Tinubu of the willingness and commitment of the wives of the governors to support RHI.

Adding that they would go back and elect zonal coordinators to ensure that the grassroots are reached, Mrs Abdulrazak confirmed that RHI will not in any way affect their individual projects in their various states but instead complement their efforts.

The Renewed Hope Initiative is a pet project of the Office of the First Lady.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now