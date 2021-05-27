 SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail proposed Sharia Law in Yorubaland, appointment of COAS & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail proposed Sharia Law in Yorubaland, appointment of COAS & more

Published

48 mins ago

on

Shariah court orders probe of singer, producer for featuring married woman in video

Nigerians on social media have greeted with negativity, the possibility of implementating Sharia law in the South-West geopolitical zone.

The reactions came after an Islamic group, The Muslim Congress (TMC) issued a proposal before the Senate for a possible review of the 1999 Constitution which will provide for the introduction of the Islamic law in the Yoruba-speaking region of the country.

According to the TMC, the law, when implemented will ensure that the interest of the Muslim population in the region is protected.

The Sharia law, functional mostly in Northern States, would have a rough landing in the South-West where the demographics of Christians and Muslims are almost even, Nigerians say.

See more reactions below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s absence at Attahiru’s funeral — Nigerians react to Garba Shehu’s excuse

Remi Tinubu

Social media users are lashing out at the Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu for allegedly addressing a woman as a thug during an altercation at the venue of the Zonal public hearing of the Constitutional Review in Lagos State.

According to videos making the rounds on social media, the Senator, while addressing some members of the public protesting their exclusion from the event, called a woman a thug for speaking too loudly.

“We don’t want thugs here,” she said.

Those present expressed displeasure at the Senator’s utterance and called for an apology from the lawmaker.

She however refused to apologise saying, “I will not apologise for what I said. I saw it and I said it”.

Remi Tinubu, who is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has had a history of clashes with fellow lawmakers, many of which Nigerians condemned as unbecoming of a Senator.

Recently in April, Tinubu attacked her colleague, Smart Adeyemi during plenary when he decried the worsening insecurity situation in the country, asking if he had now defected from the ruling party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Remi, wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and rumoured 2023 Presidential Aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now being called out for her supposedly demeaning conducts.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Akeredolu’s clapback at Shehu & why Nigerians still fall for 60% ROI scam

Major General Yahaya Farouk

Mixed reactions have trailed the announcement of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yahaya, prior to his appointment was the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-Terrorism/Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code-named Operation Hadin Kai.

He was General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna before his deployment to Operation Hadin Kai.

The Zamfara-born Military Chief was appointed seven days after the demise of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a fatal plane crash.

Nigerians greeted the development with both criticisms and commendations thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

