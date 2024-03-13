At 64, I am too old to fear death, Tinubu’s wife, Remi, reacts to threats

Wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi, has finally reacted to a death threat issued against her by a Bauchi State Islamic cleric, Sunusi Abubakar, who described her as an infidel who deserves to be killed.

In a viral video which drew the anger of Nigerians, the cleric who spoke in Hausa, said the First Lady deserved to die for her Christian faith while married to a Muslim.

“Tinubu’s wife is an unbeliever, and even among the unbelievers, she is a leader. She is among those that Allah has instructed us to kill because she is among the leaders of the unbelievers.”

However, following serious backlash, Abubakar was forced to tender a public apology, saying the offensive comments were made in 2023 prior to the presidential election.

While reacting to the threat on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the First Lady said she is too old to be afraid of death at the age of 64 years.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Bauchi Governor, he keeps assuring me that I am safe in Bauchi, but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me over 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t fear death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and this is the time for us to unite more than ever before,” she said.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, who accompanied the First Lady to the Emir’s Palace, condemned the recent death threats made against her, describing it a “national embarrassment.”

Mohammed expressed his dismay, describing the threat as unacceptable and further assured Mrs. Tinubu of her safety in the state while pledging to take appropriate action against the cleric responsible for the threat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now