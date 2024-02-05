Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, met with the wives of state governors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the meeting, Senator Tinubu laid out the agenda for intervention in agriculture, health, education and women empowerment in 2024.

The meeting is coming on the same day residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, trooped out in their large numbers to protest the high cost of food and living in the state.

According to reports, an intervention by the police almost led to violence, as the protesters asked the police to leave. The policemen were, however, said to have fired shots into the air to disperse them.

Details later…

