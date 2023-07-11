First Lady denies closing down Aso Rock Chapel

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, on Monday, refuted assertions that she shut down the AsoRock Chapel.

Contrary to rumours, the church is open and holds weekly fellowship, according to Mrs. Tinubu, a former senator.

According to a tweeter going by the handle @VeronicaaNaomi, the First Lady gave the order to close the chapel.

She asserted that the reason she ordered the closure was because some unnamed individuals did not back her husband, President Bola Tinubu, in the February 2023 election.

But in a statement signed by her newly appointed Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady clarified that the claims were false.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Olurermi Tinubu OON, CON.

“We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency. Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel.

“However, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain, as he only reserves the right to appoint a Chaplain for the Chapel.”

