WEAK ECONOMY: My husband is not a magician, Tinubu’s wife urges Nigerians to be patient

Senator Remi Tinubu, the president’s wife, has asked Nigerians to trust her husband to restore order to the nation.

Tinubu said that her husband will labour “brick-by-brick” to improve the fortunes of the citizens, despite her claim that he is not a wizard.

She gave a speech during the interdenominational church service that was organised on Sunday in Abuja to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

Tinubu promised that her husband would not hold the previous governments responsible and said that he would work hard to change the nation.

Read Also: Tinubu’s legal team gives reason for opposition to US Court’s verdict over release of academic records

She said, “We just came back from UNGA; it was successful for us as a nation. The world awaits Nigeria, and investors are teeming. We came back with good news. All we inherited are things that happened many years ago. We are not here to put the blame on any administration, but to fix what has been damaged.

“My husband is not a magician. He is going to work brick-by-brick, and I believe and have hope that you will have faith in this administration. The best is yet to come.”

She also urged Nigerians to look beyond the current realities on the ground and have hope in her husband’s administration.

The First Lady said, “Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew. If we do not have hope, how do we become part of this greatness that God has started in the nation? We find through the love of Christ a deeper message of hope, especially in the theme for this year’s celebration, “Christ in you, the hope of glory.

“Good governance can only be impactful if we all follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now