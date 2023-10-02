Abia youths warn Otti against using state’s funds to finance Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu

A group, Abia Youths Interest Group (AYIG), at the weekend, warned the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, against using funds belonging to the state to finance the appeal of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the Supreme Court.

Mr Otti is the only serving governor on the platform of the opposition Labour Party (LP).

Ripples Nigeria reports that Peter Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election is challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in court.

Though the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) delivered judgment in favour of President Tinubu, the LP candidate has proceeded to the Supreme Court on appeal.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend, leaders of the Abia Youths Interest Group said if the state governor funds the presidential case, it will have a negative effect on the economy, welfare and development of the state.

The Head of Media of AYIG, Henry Chigozie, said during a press briefing: “In Otti’s Abia, transparency and accountability have been relegated to the background. No one knows the costs of projects nor contractors working on projects in Abia.”

Also speaking, the spokesperson of the group, Dr Stephen Ukpai Ukwa, said the Labour Party-led Abia government should bear in mind that the youths of the state are watching and will resist any act that will endanger the wellbeing of Abia people.

“Mr Governor should know that Abia youths will resist any act that will cause problems between us and the President of Nigeria. We will resist any act that will endanger the lives of Abia people. So, any act that will lead to the mismanagement of Abia state fund should stop forthwith”, Ukwa said.

