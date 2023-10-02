News
NLC convenes emergency NEC meeting to deliberate on strike action
The Nigerian Labour Congress is set to meet on Tuesday, in order to deliberate on its scheduled strike which is supposed to commence on Wednesday.
This memo was made public by Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC General Secretary, with members from outside Abuja to join virtually.
It reads, “Dear Comrades,
NOTICE OF EMERGENCY NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) VIRTUAL MEETING
I bring you fraternal greetings from the Congress headquarters.
You are invited to the Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) virtual meeting
of the Nigeria Labour Congress scheduled as follows:
Date:
Monday, 2nd October 2023
Time: 11:00am
Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/i/870874516167pwd=b2xOek9pZUxzOzRIZCtGZng
ybidzZz02
Meeting ID: 87087451616
Passcode: 962494
Your attendance will be of utmost importance.”
Earlier, President Bola Tinubu N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid workers for a period of six months.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said the approval followed consultations between the Federal Government and the leadership of the labour unions at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
At the meeting, the federal government also pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation occasioned by subsidy removal on petrol.
