Police releases Catholic priest, 7 others detained over alleged membership of MASSOB

The Anambra State police command has released the priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Awka, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, and seven other detained persons in the state.

Aniebonem was detained by the police alongside other persons over alleged membership of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on September 27.

The MASSOB Leader in Anambra Central, Chief James Ezeani, confirmed the release of the detained persons in a statement issued on Monday in Awka by the group’s Director of Information, Chris Mocha.

Other persons freed alongside the cleric included an octogenarian, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, Chief Peter Udemefuna, Mr. Udebunu Anachuna, driver to the cleric, and Christian Ifeji.

Ezeani commended the police for the quick investigation that led to the release of the detained persons.

