News
Police releases Catholic priest, 7 others detained over alleged membership of MASSOB
The Anambra State police command has released the priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Awka, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, and seven other detained persons in the state.
Aniebonem was detained by the police alongside other persons over alleged membership of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on September 27.
The MASSOB Leader in Anambra Central, Chief James Ezeani, confirmed the release of the detained persons in a statement issued on Monday in Awka by the group’s Director of Information, Chris Mocha.
READ ALSO: Police arrests Catholic priest, five others for alleged membership of MASSOB
Other persons freed alongside the cleric included an octogenarian, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, Chief Peter Udemefuna, Mr. Udebunu Anachuna, driver to the cleric, and Christian Ifeji.
Ezeani commended the police for the quick investigation that led to the release of the detained persons.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...