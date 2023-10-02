Troops destroy suspected IPOB’s camps in Imo

Troops of the Joint Task Force in the South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, on Sunday, destroyed suspected camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in the Nigerian Army’s verified X platform, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

He added that several corpses were discovered by the troops after a gun duel with the criminals.

The statement read: “Troops of Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA II on Sunday, 1 October 2023 cleared 4 notorious camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network in Ihube, Aku and Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“During the clearance operation, troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Devices en route to the camps. However, due to superior firepower, the irredentist fled into neighbouring forests with gunshot wounds.

“was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instil fear into the law-abiding citizens. These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps.”

