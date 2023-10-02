Over 30 people reportedly killed in Rivers illegal refinery explosion

More than 30 people were reportedly killed in an explosion at an illegal refinery in Emuoha local government area of Rivers State on Sunday night.

A resident of the Ibas community, the site of the illegal refinery, told journalists on Monday that more than 40 people were scooping fuel at the facility when it suddenly went up in flames.

More than 10 people were seriously injured in the incident

He added that many of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

