Gov Fubara declares readiness to vacate office for peace in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, on Thursday, declared his readiness to vacate office for a lasting peace in the state.

The governor stated this in a programme on the African Independent Television (AIT).

Rivers State has been plagued by a political crisis since October 30 last year when 23 lawmakers led by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, moved to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers who are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, later dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in December last year, the crisis has not been fully resolved with both parties in the dispute accusing each other of breaching the agreements reached at a peace meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fubara said: “No sacrifice will be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration. The reason is very simple, it is not political love. It is not because I want to gain any favour from anybody. My interest and love for our dear state is genuine.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC chairman accuses Fubara of breaching peace deal

“I’m not trying to say I want to be one man that will be there to decide the fate of all, no. But let Rivers State remain.

“My burden wasn’t the issue of all the drama. It is the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices, who are seeing opportunity, and it looks as if their hopes are being dashed.

“They were the ones I was worried about. What would be their fate? That was my trouble. It is not about me.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace in this state, I can even tell the people to come and take it. It is not about me. People should understand that definitely I’m here, and I will go, but Rivers State will remain.

“I am the governor. No matter what it is, there are things I could have done and there would have been a total crisis, but the ability to restrain in the face of crisis when you have the power to do things is maturity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now