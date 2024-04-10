News
NRM demands release of guber candidate, Jackrich, as army keeps mum
The National Rescue Movement (NRM), yesterday called for the immediate release of its 2023 Rivers State governorship candidate, Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich.
The NRM’s call came on the heels of the suspicion that Jackrich was arrested by the Nigerian Army, who have kept mum amidst the fingers pointing at them.
Jackrich’s home has remained condoned off as at the time of this report.
Recall that Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa, was on Monday forcefully taken from his residence in Usokun, Degema by men dressed in military uniform.
READ ALSO: Army lieutenant killed, four soldiers wounded in terrorists ambush – DHQ clarifies
Reports have it that two people said to be his boys were killed by the uniformed men during the arrest.
The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command did confirm the former Niger Delta agitator’s arrest. However, it remains uncertain which of the security agencies executed the arrest.
Nevertheless, the State Chairman of NRM, Ibiyekaribo Peters, had assured the party’s unwavering commitment to justice and equity, calling on key authorities, \
including Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Director General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to
intervene urgently and ensure the safe release of their leader
