News
Police confirms Plateau killings
The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of several persons in some communities of Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.
The chairman of Mangu LGA, Monday Kassam, had in a statement earlier on Friday said gunmen killed 18 people in the state.
He said 12 people were killed in the Tilengpan community and six others across the state.
Kassam added that the attacks took place between Thursday night and early morning on Friday.
The command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, however, said 13 people were killed in the attacks.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 18 in Plateau communities
Alabo said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emmanuel Adesina, had visited Bokkos and condoled with the families of the deceased persons.
“The command wants to inform you that in the recent attack in Mangu, 11 people lost their lives, and three others injured in Bokkos.
“The commissioner wants the people of Plateau to know that all hands are on deck to make sure that this menace is nipped in the bud.
“He has already made a deployment to those general areas and he has gone to see things for himself.
“He has also been briefed on the previous security arrangement and what he needs to do at this particular point in time,” the spokesman added.
