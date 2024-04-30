Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested five suspected armed robbers in the state.

The police alleged that they broke into a man’s residence in Minna and stole his property.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shawulu Dan-Mammam, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Minna.

He said the suspects would be arraigned for criminal conspiracy, thuggery, armed robbery, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, and possession of large quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp (marijuana).

The CP said: “The police received a distressed call from one Alhaji Ibrahim Dadau of Brighter Area of Minna that a group of armed robbers invaded his house and inflicted injuries on him and molested his family.

“The robbers stole a car, his wife’s jewellery valued at N3.5 million, two television sets, a fan, and N2.2 million cash, among others.

“Credible intelligence from community-based policing led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Through our investigation and the suspects’ confessions, an SUV car, light blue colour marked NIGER AG 400 PAK, was recovered alongside one POS machine, a television set, and two fans, among others.

“However, the investigation is still in progress.”

