Court jails man for N12m inheritance fraud in Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, secured the conviction and sentence of one Isiyaku Ibrahim before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

He was arraigned on July 3, 2023, on one-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation to the tune of N12,000,000.00.o and

The charge reads: “That you Isiyaku Ibrahim and Mallam Ibrahim sometime between 2014 to 2019 at Jajere Baga Road, Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with dominion over certain properties belonging to Muhammad Isiyaku (now deceased) to wit: (1) Three Houses, (2) Two fenced lands one of which had seven shops, (3) two bread factories, (4) one open land, (5) two truck tankers and (6) one big installed generator, valued at N12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Naira) only and thereby criminally misappropriated the said amount to your personal use, to the detriment of the family members of the deceased and therefore committed an offence contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State and Punishable under section 309 of the same law.” the same law.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge and the matter proceeded to trial, which prompted prosecution counsel, Faruqu Muhammad who presented six witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits before the court.

Justice Fadawu convicted and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine for the offence of criminal misappropriation.

