News
EFCC arraigns 2 men for alleged N2.8bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arraigned two men, Akeem Adekunle and Kayode Olusola-Ayodeji, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged N2.8 billion fraud.
The commission arraigned the men on a three-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.
The EFCC told the court that the defendants with one other still at large conspired among themselves to commit the offence.
The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Following their not guilty plea, the EFCC counsel, Mr. Suleiman Suleiman, urged the court to fix a trial date and to remand the defendants in correctional facilities.
Counsel to the first defendant, Mrs. Grace Adenubi, however, asked the court to stand down the case for her to file a bail application.
The plea was rejected by Justice Ismail Ijelu.
The second defence counsel, Ms. Catherine Nwagbara, prayed for a short date to file a bail application for her client.
Justice Ijelu, thereafter, ordered that the defendants be remanded at a correctional facility pending the hearing of their bail applications.
He adjourned the case till May 6 for commencement of trial.
