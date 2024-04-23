Ex-Gov Bello withdrew $720K from Kogi account to pay child’s school fees – EFCC chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Tuesday the former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, withdrew $720,000 from the state government’s account to pay his child’s school fee.

The EFCC boss disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

The former governor was last week declared wanted by the commission for alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

EFCC operatives during the period stormed Bello’s residence in Abuja to effect his arrest but were stopped by his security aides.

Two courts of competent jurisdiction also issued counter rulings on the matter with the Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, restraining the EFCC from arresting the former governor while the Federal High Court gave the commission the go-ahead to arrest him preparatory to his arraignment for fraud while in office.

Olukoyede said: “A sitting governor, because he knows he is going, moved money directly from government to bureau de change, used it to pay the child’s school fee in advance, $720,000 in advance, in anticipation that he was going to leave the Government House.

“In a poor state like Kogi, and you want me to close my eyes to that under the guise of ‘I’m being used.’ Being used by who at this stage of my life?

“I didn’t initiate the case; I inherited the case file. I called for the file, and I said there are issues here.

“On my own, I called him, which I am not supposed to do, just to honour him as an immediate past governor. ‘Sir, there are issues. I’ve seen this case file. Can you just come let us clarify these issues?

“He said, ‘Ha! Thank you, my brother. I know, but I can’t come. There’s one lady that has surrounded EFCC with over 100 people to come and embarrass me and intimitade me.

“I said if that is the issue, I’m going to pass you through my own gate, and you will come to my floor. We will accord you that respect. I will invite my operatives; they will interrogate and interview you in my own office. What could be more honourable than that to allay the fear?

“You know what he said: ‘Thank you, sir, but can’t they come to my village? “

