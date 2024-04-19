Aisha Yesufu mocks Yahaya Bello, El-Rufai over travails

Popular social critic and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has mocked former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and his Kaduna State counterpart,

Nasir El-Rufai, over their current travails.

While Bello is having a run in with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which declared him wanted over an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion, El-Rufai is being hounded following an ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate all financial transactions, loans, grants, and project executions by the state government between 2015 and 2023.

While reacting to the development, Yesufu, in a post on her X account on Friday, said Nigerian politicians think eight years in power would last forever.

“To Nigerian Politicians, 8 years is FOREVER!

Little do they know!

I laugh in ElRufai and Yahaya Bello,” she wrote.

I laugh in ElRufai and Yahaya Bello — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 19, 2024

