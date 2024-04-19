Delta killing: Army releases detained monarch

The Nigerian Army on Friday released the King of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, who was detained over last month’s killing of 17 personnel in the Okuama community of Delta State.

The monarch had surrendered himself after he was declared wanted alongside seven other suspects by the army in connection with the incident.

Ikolo was handed over to the Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ede Dafinone by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu, who briefed journalists on the development, said the army authorities decided to release the monarch to the senator after a preliminary investigation.

He said that while there was no sufficient evidence of the traditional ruler’s culpability, it was also too early to exonerate anyone from the dastardly act.

The spokesman added that the manhunt for those behind the killing was ongoing.

He said: “Since his (monarch) surrender, the Nigerian Army has painstakingly reviewed available information on the incident and has come to some preliminary observations and inferences.

“One of which is that, while culpability has not been conclusively established against the traditional ruler, there is insufficient evidence, to exonerate anyone at this stage.

“Nevertheless, on the intervention of distinguished Senator Dafinone, representing Delta Central, and his vouching for the monarch’s character, and the fact that the monarch voluntarily turned himself in for questioning, it has been decided that His Highness be released to the Senator.

“He has agreed to act as surety for his release on the condition that he will always assist the army and other agencies of government investigating the Okuama killing to have access to the monarch whenever needed.”

