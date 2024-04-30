EFCC arraigns Kwara ex-finance commissioner for alleged N1.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned a former commissioner for finance in Kwara State, Ademola Banu, at the Federal High Court, Ilorin, for alleged misappropriation of N1.22 billion.

The commission alleged that the defendant conspired with others to divert the money during the administration of former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, between May 2011 and May 2019.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said Banu was arraigned with the ex-governor on February 23.

“But when the case came up, he was absent in court and had no legal representation, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant against him following the application by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

“The court on the said date took the plea of former governor Abdulfatah on a 12-count charge preferred against him and his finance commissioner by the EFCC and adjourned till Monday, April 29, 2024, while ordering the prosecution to produce Banu for trial.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, the two defendants – Abdulfatah Ahmed and Ademola Banu, who were listed as the first and second defendants in the charge, were present in court.

“When the case was called A. A. Ajibade (SAN) announced the appearance for Abdulfatah, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) for Banu, while the prosecution team was led by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

“Jacobs informed the court that the second defendant who was unavailable at the last sitting when his co-traveler, Abdulfatah Ahmed, was arraigned was finally in court to take his plea.”

