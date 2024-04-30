Senate adjourns plenary till May 7

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary till May 7 to allow for further refurbishment of its chamber.

The Red Chamber resumed on Tuesday after the Easter and Sallah breaks but was faced with minor operational challenges, especially poor audio quality in the chamber.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, said the Senate would adjourn till May 7 to allow for finishing touches on the ongoing works in the chamber.

