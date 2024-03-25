Gov Sani receives rescued 137 Kaduna school children

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday, received the 137 rescued school children abducted by bandits at Kuriga LGEA Primary School in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, presented the rescued children to the governor at the Government House, Kaduna.

Saraso, who is also Commander of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, briefed Governor Sani on the successful rescue of the school children.

He said six out of the children are receiving treatment at an Army medical facility in the state.

Saraso disclosed that one abducted staff of the school simply identified as Abubakar died in captivity.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on March 7 kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers at LGEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun LGA.

The GOC said: “The school children were later taken to a women and children shelter within Kaduna city for psycho-social therapy pending onward handing over to their respective parents.

“We successfully freed 137, but you will discover that six of them are not presently with us here, they are being attended to medically in our facility at Darlet Barracks, one male, with five female students who have been hospitalised.

“His Excellency visited them last night and he saw all the students including those lying on hospital beds.

“So, those six when eventually discharged when they get better will join their 131 colleagues that are here physically present to complete the figure of 137.

“But unfortunately, the staff member, Mr. Abubakar is not here with us today because he died while in captivity.

“Consequently, there are here at present a total of 137 students of the Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State who were successfully rescued from captivity around Dansadau forest in Zamfara and safely brought back to Kaduna.”

In his remark, Governor Sani commended President Bola Tinubu and all heads of security agencies in the country for the successful rescue of the school children.

He said: “I want to appreciate our children who are here with us and are in high spirits.

“I want to make it very clear to all of us that from the very day that our children were unfortunately abducted from their school in Kuriga community, the President of the Republic of Nigeria has been with us from day one.

”He ensured that the security return our children home safely.

“That is why we are here today and happy to celebrate the release of our children.

“I want to appreciate the many Nigerians who prayed day and night for the release of the children, and today God has answered our prayers.

“I want to make one clarification here; when this incident happened, some of us have been very encouraging with the efforts of the security agencies.”

