Plateau govt confirms six killed, 30 injured in communal clashes

The Plateau State government on Monday confirmed that six persons were killed and 30 others injured in communal clashes in Mikang local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Musa Ashoms, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Jos.

He said the clashes took place on Sunday in Funyalang and Ponglong communities in Mikang LGA.

Ashoms advised citizens against taking arms against themselves over issues they could resolve amicably.

He described the clashes over land disputes as unfortunate.

“We woke up yesterday with this gory story that people who had lived together all their lives decided to take up arms against themselves.

“Unfortunately, we lost six persons and we have about 30 persons who are badly injured, while about 40 houses were torched and food bans razed.

“So it’s quite unfortunate that it happened because of a land dispute.

“It is an issue that could have been resolved amicably, according to the Chairman of Mikang local government area. When I asked him, he said, the land cannot even produce six bags of rice,” the commissioner stated.

