Nigerian govt to quiz Gumi days after he offered to dialogue with bandits

The Federal Government has invited the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his perceived closeness to the bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West.

The cleric has been in the spotlight in the last few years for demanding amnesty for the terrorists.

The government’s invitation came a few days after Gumi offered to dialogue with bandits who kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers at LGEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on March 7.

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to journalists at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

He said the security agencies would do their work if they perceived that the statements credited to Gumi were “reckless.”

The minister stressed that the federal government would not pay ransom to any kidnapper in the country.

Idris said: “The government will stop at nothing to get any kind of information that is required to solve our problems. The security agencies are up and doing.

“Sheikh Gumi and any other individual are not above the law; if he has suggestions that are good enough and that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take.

“But if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody above the law. Let me put it here. And I’m aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions.”

