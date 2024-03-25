Nigerian govt denies payment of ransom to abductors of Sokoto, Kaduna children

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said on Monday the Federal Government did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted by terrorists in Sokoto and Kaduna States.

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists had on March 7 stormed LGEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers.

They also kidnapped 16 pupils in Gada local government area of Sokoto State on March 16.

Idris made the clarification at the end of a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the president had made it clear that no ransom should be paid to bandits and kidnappers so as not to encourage them.

The minister reassured that the children had been reunited with their families safely and in good health as directed by the president.

He said Tinubu had also challenged security agencies to end abduction and other violent crimes in the country.

He said: “Mr. President and cabinet members are happy to note that as promised, the children were rescued and reunited with their families and no ransom was paid.

“The Federal Executive Council and Mr. President are very grateful to, especially the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that these kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“Government is determined to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. Mr. President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country.”

He added that Tinubu had charged cabinet members and other government functionaries to fast-track the delivery of government relief programmes such as the consumer credit scheme, student loans and other social programmes.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun said the president had approved a task force on the Economic Management Team.

The team would work for six months on economic revitalisation programmes of the administration.

