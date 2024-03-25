NAF claims troops killed several terrorists in Lake Chad’s raids

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) claimed on Monday troops of air component of Operation Hadin Kai had killed several suspected terrorists during raids on their hideouts in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the Sunday’s raids followed intelligence on the location of terrorist hideouts in the area.

Gabkwet said: “Intelligence had also confirmed an activation of terrorists’ activities around clusters of structures concealed under trees near the location. The need to attack the location thus became imperative.

“After the strikes, a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralized and their hideouts set ablaze, thereby degrading their capabilities to attack surface forces.

“These strikes have also degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians residing near Arina Woje in Borno State.”

