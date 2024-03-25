Nigerian govt plans increase in social investment to check human trafficking

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said on Monday the Federal Government would scale its Social Investment Programmes to prevent people from falling prey to human traffickers.

He stated this at the opening of the 26th National Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum (NSCF) on Human Trafficking in Abuja.

The AGF said the plan was aimed at providing livelihood support to Nigerians and preventing them from being lured by traffickers.

He added that the fight against human trafficking could not be shouldered by a single agency or arm of government.

The campaign, according to him, demands a collective effort involving the government, civil society, private sector, and international organisations.

Fagbemi urged relevant bodies to join hands in the critical fight against the global threat of trafficking.

He said: “I am pleased with the incremental establishment of State Task Forces by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) with support from its partners, showing collaboration between the national and sub-national levels.

“I specially commend the efforts of the 23 state governments who have keyed into this initiative by inaugurating Task Forces in their respective states.”

