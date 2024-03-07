News
NAF trainer aircraft involved in minor accident
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor accident in Kaduna State.
The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement in Abuja the accident which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield involved two pilots who were returning from a routine training flight.
READ ALSO: Tinubu inducts two newly acquired NAF combat helicopters
He said both pilots came out of the accident unscathed.
The spokesman added that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had since ordered preliminary investigations to ascertain the immediate cause of the accident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...