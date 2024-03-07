NAF trainer aircraft involved in minor accident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor accident in Kaduna State.

The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement in Abuja the accident which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield involved two pilots who were returning from a routine training flight.

He said both pilots came out of the accident unscathed.

The spokesman added that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had since ordered preliminary investigations to ascertain the immediate cause of the accident.

