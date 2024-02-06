Tinubu inducts two newly acquired NAF combat helicopters

President Bola Tinubu has inducted two newly acquired T-129 ATAK Helicopters and a King Air 360ER Beechcraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) inventory.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, the president said the acquisition of the platforms remained a symbol of his commitment to investment in national security.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event held at NAF Base in Makurdi, Benue State, by Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed confidence that the deployment of the new platforms would significantly enhance NAF’s combat efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges in the country and the West African region.

The president called for discipline in operations and establishing a robust maintenance culture to maximise the benefits of the platforms.

He commended the NAF for standing as a dependable regional power and reaffirmed his administration’s support for the force.

READ ALSO: NAF to take delivery of 18 helicopters

He stressed that though substantial progress has been achieved in ongoing counterterrorism efforts, there should be no cause for celebration until the security challenges are fully addressed.

President Tinubu called for a change in mindset, strategy, and tactics in addressing the menace.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, acknowledged the sincerity of purpose of President Tinubu toward restoring peace in every part of the country.

Badaru thanked the president for his foresight, resilient leadership, and unwavering support to the armed forces despite the country’s numerous challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now