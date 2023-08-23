NAF to take delivery of 18 helicopters

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said on Wednesday the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) would soon take delivery of 18 attack helicopters to boost its operations.

Abubakar, who disclosed this at a one-day tour of formations and units under the NAF 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said 12 attack helicopters would be supplied by the United States while another six would be provided by the Turkish government in September.

He said: “We are not deterred by recent developments as the Federal Government has approved the acquisition of 12 AH1 Zulu Cobra and six T129 Helicopters from the United States and Turkey respectively.

“The first two T129 helicopters are scheduled to come into operation by September, to enhance our operational capabilities.

“So, yes, we are saddened by the recent loss of our airplane (MI 171 helicopter) but then, we have a lot more coming in and our capabilities are increasing.”



The NAF chief said he visited the state to commiserate with families of the pilots and crew that died in the ill-fated helicopter crash in Niger State on August 14.

“So, we came here to express our deepest condolences to the immediate family members of the crew that we lost.

“The 115 special operations group is the home base for the airplane and all the crew that were onboard the unfortunate crash of our MI-171 helicopter.

“Aside this, we are also here to interact with the officers and men of the unit to encourage and assure them of our support in Operation Delta Safe,” Abubakar added.

