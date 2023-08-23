NERC asks Nigerians to update prepaid meters before November 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday urged citizens using prepaid meters to update them before November next year.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the commission warned that users who fail to update their prepaid meters by that date would not be able to recharge the tools for electricity consumption.

The process, according to NERC, attracts no charges.

NERC wrote: “If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update.

“From November, 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual.”

