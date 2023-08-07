Electricity subsidy costs Nigerian govt N36bn in three months —NERC

The Federal Government paid a total of N36 billion to subsidise electricity consumption in the country in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has said.

NERC stated this in its quarterly report, adding that the money amounted to the payment of N12bn monthly which was paid to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).

With the NBET charged with the collection of revenues due to generation companies and the Transmission Company of Nigeria from the DisCos, NERC revealed that the sum of N141.5bn was paid to the NBET from the N209.2bn invoice given to the DisCos.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 7, 2023

A breakdown showed that Abuja DisCo paid N20bn from the N32.8bn it was billed, while Benin DisCo paid N14.4bn from the N17.8bn, Eko Disco paid N19.4bn from the N22.8bn it was charged and Enugu DisCo paid N15.72bn from its N20bn.

Ibadan Disco paid N17.5bn from its invoice of N24.5 billion, Ikeja DisCo paid N29.6bn from the N35.9bn given to it, Jos Disco paid N7.bn from the 8.8bn it was billed, Kaduna DisCo paid N1.8bn from the N15.3 bn. given to it, Kano paid N6.1 from its N15.bn with Port Harcourt DisCo paying 8.5bn from its N14.5bn and Yola Disco paid N899m from the N1bn it was billed.

According to NERC, government’s intervention was made due to the “absence of cost-reflective tariffs, the government undertakes to cover the resultant gap (between the cost-reflective and allowed tariff) in the form of tariff shortfall funding. This funding is applied to the NBET invoices that are to be paid by DisCos.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now