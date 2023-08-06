VON DG, Okechukwu, defends Tinubu on nomination of five people as ministers from South-East

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday, defended President Bola Tinubu on the nomination of only five people from the South-East as ministers.

The president has come under criticism from the South-East over the ministerial list with some leaders accusing him of marginalizing the region in the nomination of people into his cabinet.

Okechukwu, who addressed journalists in Enugu on Sunday, blamed the South-East leaders for the zone’s limited representation in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be constituted in a few days.

He said: “Instead of blaming the president, we should rather blame our so-called South East APC leaders.

“As you are aware, I am not President Tinubu’s apologist; however we must be diligent in our analysis by adopting pragmatic analysis.

“My take is that we should more pungently blame our APC’s leaders, who instead of genuine advancement of South-East interest were more or less petty in their lobby strategy. After all one chairs the APC Governors’ Forum, the foremost Power Bloc, and the other was already in the Senate.

“To be honest, I was worried when I noticed them blocking our first eleven, and one ridiculously was busy routing for himself as if he is the only qualified person from his state. Their strategy was akin to chasing rats, whilst others were bidding for elephants.”

