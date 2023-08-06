Tinubu meets with governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, 3 others sharing boundaries with Niger Republic

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday met with the governors of five states sharing boundaries with the Niger Republic.

The governors at the meeting were Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), and Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe).

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, but they may not be unconnected with the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the restoration of constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The deadline given by the sub-regional body to the Nigerien military junta to release ousted President Mohammed Basoum expired earlier on Sunday.

ECOWAS during its special session hosted by President Tinubu last Sunday in Abuja gave the coup plotters a seven-day ultimatum to release the detained president and restore constructional order in the landlocked West African country.

The West African leaders also threatened to use the military to push out the coup plotters if they failed to comply with the demands at the expiration of the deadline.

However, thousands of Nigeriens on Sunday organised rallies in support of the military junta in the capital, Niamey.

