Senate urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to explore diplomatic solutions to Niger crisis

The Senate on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to explore political and diplomatic options in the efforts at resolving the political impasse in the Niger Republic.

The Senate also urged the ECOWAS Parliament to rise to the occasion by condemning the coup and proffer solutions to the crisis quickly.

The president had in a letter to the upper legislative chamber on Friday requested the approval to adopt a military approach against the coup plotters that ousted President Mohammed Basoum from power on July 26.

He also asked the parliament to support move by the Federal Government to cut off power supply to the landlocked West African country.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the resolutions after a closed-door meeting which lasted about two hours on Saturday.

He said: “We discussed on President Bola Tinubu, who also doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS, request for support in the implementation of the resolutions of ECOWAS on the political situation in Niger and resolve as follows.

READ ALSO: Tinubu meets ECOWAS leaders in Abuja over Niger coup

“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage with the President and Commander in Chief on behalf of the Senate and National Assembly on how best to resolve the issues.

“This is in view of the hitherto existing cordial relationship between Nigeriens and Nigerians.

“The Senate commends President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for their prompt response and the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu by virtue of his correspondence had not asked for the approval of the parliament or approval of this Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

“Rather, Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief had expressed and I quote ‘I wish to respectfully solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communications.

“The Senate calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the chairman of ECOWAS to further encourage other leaders of ECOWAS to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means intending to resolve the political impasse in Niger Republic.

“The National Assembly to the ECOWAS under the leadership of President Tinubu in resolving the political situation in Niger and returning the country to democratic governance in the nearest future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now