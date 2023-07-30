Tinubu meets ECOWAS leaders in Abuja over Niger coup

Leaders of the West African sub-regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday, held an Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, with the main agenda being the recent coup in Niger Republic where President Mohamed Bazoum was removed by the military.

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, was chaired by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who is the current head of ECOWAS. It was summoned to deliberate on the developments in Niger following the coup led by the Commander of the elite Presidential Guards, Maj. Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, who on Friday, declared himself the Head of a Transitional Government.

In attendance at the Extraordinary Session were Presidents Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’Ivoire, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Macky Sall of Senegal, Patrice Talon of Benin, and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, while

Cape Verde and Liberia were represented by their Foreign Affairs Ministers, Luís Tavares and Dee-Maxwell Kemayah Sr., respectively.

