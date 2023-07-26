International
Coup scare in Niger Republic as presidential guards detain President Bazoum inside palace
There are fears of a coup in Niger Republic as President Mohamed Bazoum is reportedly being held inside the presidential palace in the capital by the presidential palace guards.
Reports from the West African country on Wednesday say military vehicles have blocked off the palace with the movements resembling four previous military takeovers experienced in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020.
“Ministries next to the palace have also been blocked off, and staff inside the palace have not been able to access their offices or the presidency,” an unnamed security source said.
Read also: Buhari condemns attempted coup in Niger Republic
“The rest of Niamey appeared calm, with normal morning traffic on the road and full internet access,” the source added.
Another report said members of the Presidential Guard sealed off the residence and offices of Bazoum in what was described as a “fit of temper” by the elite troops.
“Access was blocked off to Bazoum’s official home and offices in the presidential complex in Niamey, although there was no abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal,” the report said.
“It’s a fit of temper by the Presidential Guard but talks are underway with the president,” a presidential source was quoted as saying.
“The president is fine, he’s safe and sound. He and his family are at the residence.”
