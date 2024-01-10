Nigeria hails release of ousted Niger president’s wife, son

The Nigerian government has lauded the release of Khadija Bazoum, the wife of ousted former President of Niger Republic, Mohammad Bazoum, and his son, Salem Bazoum, who have been under house arrest since a military coup on July 26, 2023, removed him from power.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who conveyed Nigeria’s happiness on the release of the duo, said it was a logical step in bringing normalcy back to the country and the region in general.

In a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Tuggar who is the Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, also called on the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to immediately release Bazoum from its custody as a first step towards peace talks.

“Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has commended the release of former President Mohammad Bazoum’s wife and son from house arrest by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling military junta in Niger,” the statement reads.

“Tuggar, who is also the Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, said it is a logical step in bringing normalcy back to the country and the region in general.

“He reiterated the call to the government led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to hasten the release of Mohammed Bazoum from its custody and allow him to fly to a third country as a step towards further talks on lifting sanctions and to initiate the transition to constitutional rule in the interest of the people, peace and stability of Niger and the region,” the government added.

