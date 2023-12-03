Nigerian govt says talks still ongoing for release of deposed Niger President Bazoum

Nigeria would maintain its diplomatic relations with the Niger Republic’s administration in order to secure Mohamed Bazoum’s release as the country’s deposed president, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar.

In August, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), the former head of state of Nigeria’s armed forces, stated that Bazoum had shared with the Economic Community of West African States delegation the difficulties he had encountered since being taken into custody by the military junta headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Since the coup in July, Bazoum has not been allowed to leave the West African nation.

However, according to Tuggar, Nigeria—a vital member of the ECOWAS—won’t give up on Bazoum’s freedom.

The minister in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai stated that Nigeria was not being pressured to take action against the Niger Republic.

READ ALSO:Niger military junta to prosecute deposed President Bazoum for high treason

“And we have made it clear; we spelt it out. We are asking them to release President Bazoum so that he will be allowed to leave Niger. He will no longer be in custody. He will go to a third country that is mutually agreed upon. And then we start talking about the removal of sanctions.

“So, let no picture be painted that Nigeria is the one being difficult or that ECOWAS—because it was an ECOWAS decision—is being difficult. We continue to talk with them, to engage, and our doors will continue to be open to those in charge in Niger as of now. You know, the opportunity is there. We are always ready, willing, and able to listen to them, and the ball is in their court,” the minister said.

Tuggar also noted that while many have incorrectly asserted that Nigeria was under the control of external forces, he stated that this was not the case.

“There is no conflict between Nigeria and Niger. We, the people of Nigeria and Niger, are brothers. We are not against them, and don’t let anybody fool you into thinking that Nigeria is being dictated to by some other country what to do.

“That’s pure propaganda. Those are lies. Everybody knows Nigeria’s track record when it comes to standing for what is right—the fight for freedom in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Mozambique. We are always there. We remain consistent. We see what we’re doing also about Palestine and what is happening in Gaza. This is exactly what we’re also saying about the situation in Niger,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now