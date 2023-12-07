Sanctions against Niger Republic are not working, Ndume says

Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, said sanctions imposed on Niger Republic are not working, insisting that imposing sanctions is not the way to restore constitutional order in that country.

The Borno Senator also noted that the sanctions are biting hard on the ordinary people.

Ndume stated this while contributing to the debate on the situation report by a member of the Parliament from Niger Republic, Ali Djibo, at the ongoing Second Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed economic sanctions on Niger in July 2023, following a military coup which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The sanctions include a ban on travel, border closure and a freeze on assets belonging to the government and its supporters.

Ndume’s call for the lifting of sanctions is coming ahead of the ECOWAS heads of state summit.

He said, “The sanctions are not working.

“They are only hurting the people of Niger. We need to find a way to resolve the political crisis in Niger, and sanctions are not the answer.”

