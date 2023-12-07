Starting with Anambra, Tinubu approves blueprint for South-East political emancipation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, said President Bola Tinubu had approved a blueprint for the “political emancipation” of the South-East geopolitical zone, starting with Anambra State.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this when he granted audience to stakeholders of the party from Anambra State and several other stakeholders including Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and others.

Ganduje said: “President Tinubu has approved the blueprint for political emancipation of the southeast and we are starting with Anambra State. All you need to do is to speak with one voice for it to be louder, deeper and to be heard all over.

“You need a platform for negotiations at the national level. For now you have been known and you have to be united. The libration has started and the liberal revolution is starting from Anambra State.”

Ganduje, while praising Ifeanyi Ubah’s decision to join the APC, emphasized the readiness of the party to win legislative seats in the zone.

Read also: INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara

He, however urged leaders of the party in the zone to be wary of their statements and only make statements that unite the people.

Also speaking, Governor Uzodinma stressed the importance of the people of the zone joining the APC, saying there was an urgent need to integrate them into national politics.

“It is important that APC as a political party becomes the vehicle for the Southeast region to be fully integrated into the national project that is the Nigerian project. So, we are determined in our region to be part of the Nigerian politics. Consistent with that we are going to do our best to make sure that the five states in the South-eastern region are dominated by APC by endearing our party to the people of the South-east region,” he said.

The Anambra State Chairman of the APC, Basil Ejidike, said; “We suggest that the Federal Government appoints Liaison Officers in States without APC governors just as was done during the National Party of Nigeria NPN era. This is to coordinate the proper disbursement of aid and grants accruing from the Federal Government to the states.

“We also request that you use your good offices to interface between us and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, to enable us access materials and palliatives to assist Party members in Anambra, especially during this festive period.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now