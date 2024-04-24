President Tinubu arrives Netherlands on state visit

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, arrived the Netherlands on a state visit, during which he is expected to engage in high-level meetings with Dutch government officials and business leaders.

The president will also engage in discussions around trade, investment, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

“President Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom. The Queen is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Read also: ‘Ur papa’, Davido tells music producer who accused him of owing royalties

“While in the Netherlands, the President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of governments”, a statement from.his office said.

Recall that President Tinubu had earlier departed Abuja for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesman, had in a statement on Monday, said: “On the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now