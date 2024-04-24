Entertainment
‘Ur papa’, Davido tells music producer who accused him of owing royalties
Nigerian pop singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has taken to social media to react after a music producer accused the musician of owing him royalties.
The music producer identified as Napji, who produced three tracks on Davido’s third album, “A Better Time,” asserted that he received N500,000 for each song he produced, including “FEM,” “Jowo,” and “Sunlight.”
He promised to provide further details about the case but stated that he has not yet received his royalties or publishing rights from Davido, who has refused to pay him.
READ ALSO:Davido responds to reports of alleged arrest in Kenya for drug trafficking
“I am Napji, producer behind Fem, Jowo and sunlight on @davido album (A better time).Which was released on November 13, 2020. I was paid an advance of 500 thousand naira for each of the songs. I will be releasing more information as I seek to collect my royalties & publish,” the music producer shared on his X handle.
While reacting to the allegations leveled against him by the music producer, Davido simply wrote, ‘Ur Papa’, a Nigerian slang simply translates to mean ‘you’re not serious’, or ‘it’s a lie’
