OAP Dotun reacts to Lead British School bullying video, says he was a victim in secondary school

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known in entertainment circles as Do2dtun, has reacted to the viral bullying clip circulating on social media.

Recall how the aforementioned video, which showed female pupils at Lead British School in Abuja harassing a lone female student, went viral and incited fury on the internet.

A group of female students, all dressed in school uniforms, are seen slapping a single female student, named Namtira.

While reacting to the online video, Do2dtun, who claimed he was once a victim, called out people that he claims bullied him when he was in secondary school at Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State.

On April 23, 2024, the father of two wrote a now-deleted Instagram post urging his followers to confront their past bullies.

His post read, “Name & tag a bully. I attended Mayflower School Ikenne. I’ll start Onome Orode & Tunde Suliamon. One was a silence officer, & the other beat & allegedly sodomized juniors.

‘‘One was in B3down, & the other was B2Up The last one passed, I’ll respect the dead. #CallOutBulliesDay in this order ��� Name: School: Incident: Drag them.”

