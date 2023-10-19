Court cautions OAP Dotun from making defamatory remarks against in-law D’banj

A court in Abuja has restrained well-known on-air-personality and hypeman Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, from posting defamatory posts against singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, on social media or any other platform.

The order was issued against Dotun on Wednesday by Justice Emmanuel Iyanna of a Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Wuse Zone 2, in Abuja.

Justice Emmanuel Iyanna gave the injunction in the case with Motion No: MN/218/2023; certified true copy of the order which was made public yesterday.

The police would also investigate a criminal complaint brought by D’banj against his estranged in-law Do2dtun within two weeks and report back to court.

Recall that Dotun has constantly been calling out on his ex-wife, Taiwo, and her brother, D’banj on social media to do the right thing and allow him see his daughters.

He has made bold claims about the role singer D’banj and his family are playing in taking his children away from him and also shared how he has had to fight tooth and nail to see his two daughters after his brutal divorce from his ex-wife.

