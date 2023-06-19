OAP Do2dtun calls out ex-wife for denying him access to his kids amid divorce

Nigerian on-air personality, video jockey and actor, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode aka Do2dtun has called out his ex-wife Omotayo for denying him access to his kids amid their divorce saga.

The father of two took to his social media page on Sunday to claim that for the past 10-months, his estranged ex-wife has been making it hard for him to see his children.

Do2dtun who was lamenting his inability to get access to them also used the medium to tell his two children much he missed them and advised single mothers not to keep kids away from their father’s.

On the occasion of the 2023 Father’s Day celebration yesterday, Do2dtun, whose ex-wife filed for divorce in 2022 due to forced abortion, domestic abuse, and emotional abuse, said ‘‘no one should use kids as bait or weapons in a fight’’.

He wrote thus; “Today marks a whole year since they snuck that video to me and 10 months since I set my eyes on you. I miss you so much. No amount of lies, games, deceit or slowed legal process can break me. Fife and Fiore, Daddy just wants his time with you like he deserves but they deny it; disobey the law cos they are scared, cowards and immature.

“No one should use kids as bait or weapons in a fight. Again, they picked the wrong one this time. Every move has been made to make sure I don’t exercise my right as a father but I don’t and won’t break. I’ll keep fighting the right way and as much as some believe they have the monopoly of madness and breaking the law, I just don’t want to play that game just because of these wonderful kids. I am law abiding but I am not a fool.

“If you are a father out there, for posterity and goodwill, fight for your place or right to stay in their lives. Every child needs their father just the same way they need their mother. No one should use children as their power or substitute their emotions.”

