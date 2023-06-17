I almost sold my dad’s Rolls Royce because of my music ambition —Davido

Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician David Adeleke popularly known in music circles as Davido has revealed that he almost sold his father’s Rolls Royce because of his ambition to become a musician.

Davido who opened up during an interview with the ABtalks while talking about his early days in the music industry said that he had to resort to drastic moves like selling his father’s property to finance his dream.

The ‘Skelewu’ crooner said that he had to take such drastic measures because his father initially did not support his dream of becoming a musician and also refused to back him financially.

While recalling his early days as a musician, Davido said; “So I blew up, remember I said that I told him I wanted to move back, but he disagreed. I ended up dropping out; he found out that I wasn’t in school for like a year.

‘‘I broke into his house in Atlanta, sold all the TVs, and sold his furniture. I almost sold his Rolls Royce because I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do this music,’ but he didn’t want me to, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just about that crazy”, he added.

